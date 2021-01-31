The star of the reality show “The Kardashian Family” Kim Kardashian-West brought back the hairstyle popular in the 1990s into fashion. This is reported by the Grazia magazine.

The 40-year-old celebrity shared a photo of her with her hair pulled back in two ponytails and bangs framing her face at the sides. She was photographed in a mini skirt and crocodile crop top.

According to the publication, hairstyle with strands released at the face, which are called tendrils (“curls”), became widespread in the 90s of the last century. So, for example, pop singer Dua Lipa shared a photo with such a hairstyle.

In addition, Kardashian posted a photo with the accessory, which was also popular in the 90s. This is an elastic headband. The frame shows a businesswoman posing in leather pants, a brown short down jacket and crocodile leather boots. At the same time, she is holding a Louis Vuitton bag in her hands.

In October 2020, Kim Kardashian posted a photo in a bikini and accessories from the 90s in honor of her 40th birthday. She was photographed wearing a khaki swimsuit with a bandana and rectangular mirrored sunglasses. It is known that the described details of the image of the star were popular in the 90s.