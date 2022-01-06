During January 5, Kim kardashian Y Pete davidson they were photographed while enjoying a walk in the Bahamas. The paparazzi captured the businesswoman and the comedian walking together on the dock where they disembarked.

Although it has not been recorded that both celebrities have held hands, they could be seen very close and smiling constantly.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were caught again together. Photo: Page Six

Why would Kim Kardashian have stopped following Miley Cyrus on Instagram?

According to some international media, a new rivalry has started between two celebrities: singer Miley Cyrus and businesswoman Kim Kardashian. Fans were surprised to find that Kim is no longer following Miley on Instagram. Supposedly the leader of the Kardashian clan would be uncomfortable with the ‘flirtatious’ attitude of the artist with Davidson.

So far, Kim has not followed Miley again. Photo: Instagram

What would have happened between Miley, Pete and Kim?

Kim was still following Miley until December 10, 2021, when the singer visited Pete’s home. However, everything changed as of January 4.

Although it is not yet known why Kim stopped following the artist, the press points out that it could be because of the recent ‘flirtations’ between her and the comedian during his last television appearances.

Recall that Cyrus and Davidson worked together at the end of the year event for the interpreter of “The climb”. They both previously appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, on the December 9, 2021 special. During that issue, Miley even hinted that Pete should have dated her instead of Kim.

Miley also dedicated her performance of “It Should Have Been Me” to Pete. “Pete Davidson, this song is for you. When I saw those photos, this is what I touched. It should have been me, ”Miley sang.

In addition, he adjusted the lyrics of the original song to fit the context: “In that Lamborghini coming out of that nice restaurant! I want to see a movie on damn Staten Island, ”referring to Pete’s dates with Kim in New York.