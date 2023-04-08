With more than 15 million followers, the joint TikTok profile of the influencer and socialite Kim Kardashian and her daughter north west It was a headache at first, because it generated discussions on the part of rapper Kanye West, who strongly opposed that his minor daughter would exhibit part of his private life in that profile.

Although the posts made by the celebrity heiress are overseen by Kim Kardashian, the emergence of this joint account caused quite a stir. For this reason, a year and a half after the creation of the profile @kimandnorth It was quite striking for users to suddenly find that was suspended or that even would have been removed.

It was on Thursday, April 6, 2023, when reports began to be seen on social networks about the sudden disappearance of the joint account of TikTok of Kim Kardashian and North West. Given this, various versions arose about what could have happened, but the one who obtained some statements was the American media TMZ, who consulted a source close to the famous.

In this regard, the North American news outlet reports that the source consulted and close to the Kardashian family would have informed him that the temporary deregistration of the profile would have had to do with other occupations who has been having the eldest daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.

Lately North has been more interested in focus your creativity in other areasand is taking a break from tiktok. Like most children, interests change frequently, so it is possible that he will return tomorrow or never again, “refers to the source quoted by TMZ.

Mother and daughter return to TikTok.

However, to the surprise and news of those who follow the publications of this couple, which show their most personal, intimate and even organic side, it turns out that on Friday, April 7, that is, one day later from the sudden low profile, it is already available.

Kim Kardashian and North West return to TikTok, after sudden removal of their joint profile/ Photo: Instagram @kimandnorth

Although no new content has been added, it can be seen that Kim Kardashian and North West have already returned to TikTok. It should also be remembered that a few days ago it was announced that the eldest of the Kardashian and West children will have her foray into business with her own line of skin care products.

So it was possibly some mistake or it is some momentary and radical decision that could have caused North and his mother to temporarily lower the profile that, after a little less than a year and a half of creation, exceeds 15 million followers. In addition, the space has had famous guests for some collaborations such as North’s brothers and cousins, his mother obviously, Mariah Carey with her daughter, Ice Spice and more.