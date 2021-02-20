According to what was reported by representatives of the Superior Court of Los Angeles, United States, the television actress and businesswoman presented the documents in which she demands the separation of the singer. The news comes after many rumors about the couple’s estrangement during 2020.

According to the Reuters news agency, which quotes the entertainment publication TMZ, the separation was cordial. In the petition, Kim, 40, demanded joint custody of the four children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. The reasons for the divorce were not immediately known.

“I am resigned to reality (…) I knew it would come, but that does not make it easier,” Reuters published, citing a source close to the couple who spoke with ‘People’ magazine. “This is a gloomy day for him,” he added, referring to singer Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian achieved fame when, along with her family, she starred in the show ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ and later established herself as a celebrity through social networks. She married West in May 2014.

For many, the unconventional relationship was strained in 2020 when West unsuccessfully ran for president of the United States.

According to the ‘Yahoo Entertainment’ portal, intimate secrets of the family were revealed during West’s bid for the White House that could affect the relationship.

Additionally, the singer, who suffers from bipolar disorder, posted a tweet in which he expressed frustration at trying to separate from Kim for years. West subsequently deleted his comment. Kim reacted to this with a statement in which, among other things, she asked for compassion for her husband regarding his condition.

The marriage was the first for West and meant the third for Kardashian. Before that, she had married music producer Damon Thomas (2000-2003) and basketball player Kris Humphries (2011 and 2013).

The separation comes a month before the premiere of the last season of the show ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’, on March 18, in which it is expected to offer more details of the recent breakdown in the couple’s relationship.

With EFE and Reuters