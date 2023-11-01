The NBA, WNBA and the United States Basketball Federation announced this Monday a multi-year sponsorship agreement with ‘Skims’an underwear brand of which the businesswoman and television star kim kardashian She is a co-owner.

Skims will be “the official intimate apparel sponsor of the NBA,” the American basketball league reported in a statement.

Collaboration between Kim Kardashian and the NBA.

“Together, Skims and NBA will unite people from different backgrounds through fashion, sports and talent, and I can’t wait to see this collaboration thrive,” said Kim Kardashian, who also serves as Creative director Of the brand.

Adam Silver, commissioner of the NBAassured that Skims “has quickly become one of the brands most influential culturally” and showed his enthusiasm for providing customers with “new offers and ‘premium’ products during the collaboration.”

This collaboration agreement was announced after, on October 26, Skims launched three collections of men’s underwear, featuring Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous Alexander as the image.

Therefore, the American model and businesswoman also decided to announce this sponsorship through her Instagram, where she has more than 364 million followersbeing one of the people with the most followers on the social network.

There he expressed: “Skims is now the official underwear partner of the NBA, the WNBA and the United States Basketball Federation.

The NBA, WNBA and the United States Basketball Federation will provide a premium showcase to promote Kardashian’s brand, including the new tournament within the season of the American men’s league, as well as in the All Star next February in Indianapolis.

EFE

