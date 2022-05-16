The bathroom extra of the magazine Sports Illustrated, published punctually year after year since 1964 before the start of the summer season, inevitably showed a series of perfectly normative bodies aligned with the canon of the system. Very young, very thin and generally very white women posed in skimpy bikinis in paradisiacal settings, the main star being their cover model, a title that in her day, more than 30 years ago, was held by the Barcelonan Judit Mascó. But it is 2022, and the market and social networks are not for that. Already in 2019 he took a leap when he showed the model and presenter Tyra Banks, then 45 years old, on the cover. Already in 1993 she became the first black woman to appear in the number; in 1997, she graced the cover of her alongside Valeria Mazza. And now it’s time for another change.

In his issue this summer, Sports Illustrated has chosen four different covers and a total of 28 women, and seems to want to follow the path of diversity. The women on its front page are Kim Kardashian, 41 years old and with a much curvier body than usual in this publication; Maye Musk, 74, model and mother of Elon Musk’s businessman; American singer and philanthropist Ciara, 36; and Dutch-Japanese singer, plus-size model Yumi Nu, 25. The photographs have been taken in places such as Barbados, Belize, Montenegro or the Dominican Republic, “with models as diverse in their stories as in the locations where they have been photographed,” states the publication.

Editorial director of the swimsuit issue, MJ Day, had talked about these elections. “The journey we have made, breaking the mold that the world imposes on us, may sound familiar. As the four women chosen for our covers are certainly familiar: Maye, Ciara, Yumi and Kim”. The truth is that the four are well-known names in the entertainment industry — being the least popular Nu — and with a significant number of followers on social networks: Kardashian has 311 million followers on Instagram, one of the most popular people in the world. on this platform; Ciara, almost 32 million; Maye Musk, 585,000; and Yumi Nu, some 103,000.

Kardashian is the most popular of them all. influencertelevision personality, video game, cosmetics and underwear entrepreneur and now aspiring lawyer, in the very pages of this magazine a letter has been sent to that Kim from the institute that she did not know which way to go, inspiring her to allow herself to do many things, very diverse, and to have an open mind and trust in herself and in her closest friends and family. Maye Musk, author of several books in which she tells her life story (she was a single mother of three children and combined up to five jobs at the same time), began to be a model in her youth, but her triumph came just a decade ago, first when She appeared in a Beyoncé video clip at the age of 65 and later thanks to fashion and beauty campaigns. Ciara is a best-selling artist who has been dedicated to education for almost a decade, since in 2014 she founded with her husband, football player Russell Wilson, an NGO that seeks to educate and provide leadership to young people in poverty. For her part, Yumi Nu debuted last year as a model, and in her short career she has become the first plus-size model to appear on the cover of fashion in Japan and has done campaigns for Zara, GAP and Jacquemus.

Sports Illustrated, which was the most famous sports weekly in the world, seeks to give a script twist to the normality that prevails in its pages. That is why he placed Beyoncé, the first non-model woman, on the cover in 2007; in 2016 to Ashley Graham, one of the first plus-size models; and in 2017 to Christie Brinkley, 63 years old. A few days ago he also placed the model Kelly Hughes on his cover, showing for the first time the scar of a caesarean section, which could be seen when she slightly lowered her bikini.