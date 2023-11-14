Both are controversial, omnipresent and divisive. But that’s as far as the similarities between Kim Kardashian (Los Angeles, 43 years old) and Donald Trump (New York, 77 years old) end. As the media stars that they are, and in their constant search for the public’s favor – each one for their own interests, political, business or personal image – they have known how to take advantage of each other at certain times until their obvious differences have made them Their weak relationship will be blown up. Now a new book focused on the figure of the former president of the United States details what the relationship between the two has been like. And cordial is not the word.

Journalist Jonathan Karl, ABC News White House correspondent with a career spanning a quarter of a century behind him, has written Tired of Winning (Tired of winning, in its Spanish translation), which goes on sale on Tuesday, November 14 and where it recounts the former president’s path from losing to Joe Biden and leaving for his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida to today, when he seems to be the Republican with the best chance of dominating the race for the White House in 2024. Among the anecdotes he relates throughout its more than 330 pages are those of the meetings and, above all, disagreements with the businesswoman and reality television star.

Kardashian and Trump have known each other for years, but their relationship became closer in 2018. At that time she was married to musician and designer Kanye West, from whom she separated in January 2021. She was also studying law with the intention of becoming a lawyer. , and one of its main causes was to pardon people who had been in prison for years, serving long sentences without having committed blood crimes. Therefore, at the end of May 2018 she met with Trump, then president, at the White House thanks to the invitation of her son-in-law and advisor, Jared Kushner. There they talked about a possible pardon for a 63-year-old African-American woman named Alice Marie Johnson, who was then serving a life sentence and had been in prison for 22 years for cocaine possession and money laundering crimes. Barely a week later, Johnson was pardoned by the president, in a controversial decision due to Trump’s intervention in a judicial matter.

In June 2019, Kardashian returned to Washington to speak with the president and this time even give a press conference at the White House, again in pursuit of an improvement in the American prison system. However, they were no longer seen together. According to Karl in his book, Trump wanted to take advantage of the benefits of the television celebrity’s immense public projection, and she even gave in, but things did not go as neither of them intended. “A source familiar with the conversations told me that Trump listened to her requests and asked her for a single. quid pro quo. He would guarantee pardons, he told Kardashian, if she took advantage of her connections with other celebrities to get her soccer-playing friends. [americano] “They will visit him at the White House,” writes the journalist, in an excerpt advanced by the media. Axios. “Kardashian went so far as to try what Trump asked of her, seeing it as a small price to pay in exchange for getting justice for people she believed were serving unjust sentences. But all the footballers he contacted rejected him. Trump had become too toxic. In the last two weeks of his presidency, no one wanted to be around him.”

Karl’s book is focused on the time after his stay in the White House, in these last three years, and there the story continues. Apparently, Kardashian tried to contact Trump while he was already at Mar-a-Lago to help her with another pardon. He called her back quickly. “No way,” the president said. She wouldn’t do it. ‘You voted for Biden and now you’re coming to ask me for favors?’ Trump told him,” reads Karl’s book. Although Kim Kardashian did not make public the meaning of his vote in the 2020 elections in which the current president Joe Biden won, after his victory was known, she posted several tweets showing his joy that he had come out. chosen, with hearts. “After a few more words, the line went silent. “Trump had hung up on him.”

Donald Trump and Kim Kardashian during an NBC event in New York on November 10, 2010. Mathew Imaging (WireImage)

Kardashian was never a big supporter of Donald Trump. In 2016 she already made it clear that she was going to vote for Hillary Clinton, posting photographs of her next to her with the label “Hillary President”, and writing a personal opinion in his web page. Trump has never been elegant with the star. In a 2013 interview, the businessman did not hesitate to criticize Kardashian’s body and her way of dressing – both issues that have also made her a global icon – and to do so when she was pregnant with her first daughter: “She has put a little fatter. I would say this: I don’t think she should dress like she weighs 120 pounds. [54 kilos]”. In June 2014, in the program The Howard Stern Show, they asked him who he saw as more beautiful, Kim Kardashian or Jennifer Lopez. But he said none and criticized Kardashian’s butt when she was asked if she thought it was too big: “Well, of course. It’s a record. In the old days we would say she has a bad body.”

Karl’s book has not gone down well with Trump’s entourage, and there are still details to be known. In his usual thuggish tone, a spokesman for the former president has denied what was written. “The disgraceful and untalented John Carl [sic] He is a secondary character who for obvious reasons could never have his own program. Previously published excerpts from that ‘book’ [con comillas en el original] They have already been rigorously discredited. This crap belongs in the discount bin or should be used as toilet paper.”