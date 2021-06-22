Since Joe Biden reacted in the USA, North Korea has been acting on hold. A statement by Kim Jong-uns was interpreted as a sign of hope – that his sister is now wiping off the table.

Seoul – Are early talks with North Korea about the country’s nuclear weapons program just a pipe dream for the US? At least that’s how the influential sister of North Korean ruler Kim Jong-un portrays it – and thus destroys hopes on the American side.

Kim Yo-jong accused the United States of harboring false expectations. These would only plunge the United States “into greater disappointment,” the state media quoted the functionary of the North Korean Labor Party on Tuesday. It alluded to statements made by US President Joe Biden’s National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan. Sullivant had recently spoken of an “interesting signal” from Pyongyang.

North Korea’s government wants to prepare for “dialogue and confrontation” with the USA – what does that mean in concrete terms?

Kim Jong-un said at a party meeting last week that his government had to prepare for “dialogue and confrontation” with the US. In South Korea this was understood as a sign of its willingness to enter into dialogue – but also as an indirect call to create concrete incentives for negotiations.

There is a Korean proverb that says, “How a dream is interpreted is more important than having it,” Kim’s sister said, according to reports. The US seemed to interpret the situation in such a way as to comfort itself.

USA offers North Korea talks without preconditions

In South Korea, the US special envoy for North Korea, Sung Kim, continued his talks on how to proceed in the nuclear dispute. On Monday, he had offered the largely isolated leadership in Pyongyang talks without any preconditions. He hope for a positive answer. At the same time, he emphasized that the USA would continue to implement the UN sanctions against North Korea. The negotiations between the two countries have not made any progress since a failed summit in Vietnam in 2019 – at that time with Donald Trump as US President.

Since the change of power in Washington, Pyongyang has been acting on hold. US officials described the American approach under the current President Joe Biden as a “graduated practical approach” to find a negotiated solution. Details have not yet been released. (dpa / cibo)