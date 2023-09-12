Why train?

Like Stalin before them, the Kim dynasty’s heads of state avoided as much as possible air transport they considered vulnerable.

Kim Jong Un did not deviate from this tradition that was started by his grandfather, Kim Il Sung, and continued by his father, Kim Jong Il.

Thus, he traveled by armored train to Beijing in 2018 and to Hanoi the following year to hold a summit with his American counterpart, Donald Trump. The trip then took about sixty hours.

In 2001, it took his father at least 24 days to make a round trip from Pyongyang to Moscow, a marathon of about 20,000 kilometres.

A Russian official invited on board the train, Konstantin Pulikovsky, testified to the luxury on the train, where lobster and French wine were served.

According to the official North Korean version, Kim Jong Il was on the train when he died of a heart attack in 2011, during a “field visit” to a province.

Demonstrating their symbolic importance, the trains used by Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il are on display at the Kumsusan Memorial Palace in Pyongyang, where the two former leaders are buried.

What are its specifications?

Kim’s train, of which several near-identical models have been made in Pyongyang, is fully armored from the windows to the walls, including the floor, initially protecting it from bullets and explosives.

But its specifications are not limited to that. The South Korean Unification Ministry said that it was “equipped with assault weapons and a helicopter that can be used in case of emergency.”

But because of these equipment and their weight, the train cannot exceed a speed of sixty kilometers per hour.

But it provides much higher security conditions than an airplane, as “the chances of survival are very low” in the event of an attack, according to the South Korean ministry.

On the other hand, it can reverse its course in the event of an unexpected event, and its paths are “difficult to predict” compared to those of an airplane.

In order to reduce the risks, Kim Jong Un usually deploys military personnel along the routes he takes, as happened during his visit to Hanoi in 2019.

Did Kim board the plane?

Unlike his father, who had a real fear of flying, Kim Jong Un is not afraid to board a plane. A propaganda film showed him flying a plane in 2014.

He had previously boarded the plane three times to make trips abroad – twice to China and once to Singapore to hold a summit with Trump in 2018.

The North Korean presidency has an official “Shamae-1” plane. It is named after the symbolic bird of North Korea, an old Soviet-made Ilyushin-62 aircraft that no longer necessarily provides all safety guarantees, according to specialists.

For the 2018 summit, the presidential plane “Shamae-1” flew from Pyongyang to Singapore. But this was a camouflage because Kim Jong Un was not on board. The North Korean leader traveled on an Air China plane, which was supposed to be a regular commercial flight before it changed its destination.

The Boeing 747 took off from Pyongyang with flight number CA122, a regular flight to Beijing. But during the flight, it changed its route and registration number in order to head to Singapore, according to data from the Flightradar24 website.