Kim Yo Jong’s comments came after US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan described her brother’s initial reaction to Washington’s recent reconsideration of its approach to North Korea as an “interesting indication”.

The US administration headed by Joe Biden pledged a pragmatic and measured approach based on diplomatic efforts to persuade Pyongyang to give up its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.

Last week, the North Korean leader responded by saying that Pyongyang should prepare for dialogue and confrontation at the same time.

Washington considered his comments interesting, while Sullivan told ABC that the US administration “will wait to see if it will be followed by any kind of more direct contacts with us about a possible way forward.”

But Kim Yo Jong, who is an important advisor to her brother, seemed to play down the prospects of any resumption of negotiations.

And it said in a statement, carried by the official North Korean News Agency, that the United States appeared to be trying to “relax itself.”

She added that the Americans had “false” aspirations that would “plunge them into great disappointment.”

Her comments coincide with a five-day visit by the senior US diplomat responsible for North Korea, Sung Kim, to Seoul, where he said Monday that Washington is ready to meet with Pyongyang’s leaders “anywhere and at any time and without preconditions.”

Hours before the release of Kim Yo Jong’s statement, the US envoy met with the South Korean Unification Minister, while stressing Washington’s readiness for dialogue with the North.

North Korea admitted over the weekend that it was facing a food crisis, raising concerns about the country, where the agricultural sector is suffering.

North Korea has isolated itself to a greater degree since the emergence of the epidemic, which has led to a slowdown in trade exchange with Beijing, which is a lifeline for its neighbor’s economy, while severe restrictions are imposed on all activities related to international relief work.