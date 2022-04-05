North Korea will use its nuclear weapons to “wipe out” the South Korean army if the neighbor launches a preemptive strike, leader Kim Jong Un’s powerful sister said on Tuesday.

Kim Yo Jong’s warning, published by state media, countered a statement made last week by South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook.

Suh said on Friday that the South Korean military has missiles capable of hitting “quickly and accurately” any target in North Korea when there are clear signs of a missile launch from the North.

In response, Kim Yo Jong said it was a “very big mistake that the ‘lunatic’ Suh planned a preemptive strike against a nuclear power, the official KCNA news agency reported.

His demonstration came as North Korea resumed its weapons tests, which included the first launch of a long-range intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) since 2017.

“If South Korea chooses a military confrontation with us, our nuclear fighting force will have to do its duty,” said Kim Yo Jong, a top political adviser in Pyongyang.

Kim Jong Un’s sister specified that the “primary mission” of the North Korean nuclear arsenal is to be a deterrent force, but that if conflict breaks out, these weapons will be used to “eliminate the enemy’s armed forces”.

Last Sunday, Kim Yo Jong criticized Suh’s “reckless remarks” and warned that South Korea will have to “discipline itself if it wants to avoid disaster”.

