Home page politics

From: Sven Hauberg

Split

Kim Yo-jong in 2019: not only the most powerful woman in North Korea, but in the whole world? © Jorge Silva/AFP

“A dictator who has her finger on the nuclear button”: In an interview, a North Korea expert explains the danger posed by Kim Yo-jong, dictator Kim Jong-un’s sister.

Munich – She made her first public appearance with tears in her eyes at the funeral ceremonies for North Korea late dictator Kim Jong-il. Who was the young woman, crying next to Kim’s son and successor in December 2011 Kim Jong Un stood, nobody knew at the time. It was only years later that it became clear: It was Kim Yo-jong, Kim Jong-un’s sister and closest confidant. Today Kim Yo-jong is number two in North Korea – and still a secret. Lee Sung-yoon, who teaches at Tufts University near Boston, has tried to decipher this enigmatic woman. His book The Sister was published in English in mid-June. A German translation is to follow next spring.

Mr. Lee, in your book you refer to Kim Yo-jong as “North Korea’s most powerful woman”. How do you come to this conclusion?

Kim Yo-jong is not only the most powerful woman in North Korea today, but the most powerful woman in all of Korean history. And I would go even further and say that Kim Yo-jong is the most powerful woman in the world today.

How come?

Kim Yo-jong is the world’s first female nuclear despot. A dictator with her finger on the nuclear button. She has repeatedly threatened to unleash North Korea’s nuclear forces on South Korea and to completely destroy the country if South Korea fires a single bullet at North Korea. She regularly emphasizes that she has the power to do all this because of the authority bestowed on her by the Comrade Chairman – her brother – the party and the state.

Lee Sung-yoon is the author of The Sister, about the sister of North Korea’s dictator Kim Jong-un. He is a professor of Korean Studies at the renowned Tufts University in the US state of Massachusetts. © Alonso Nichols

“North Korea is a ticking time bomb”

How seriously do you have to take such threats?

North Korea is a ticking time bomb. It is an absolute medieval monarchy. The government is not really accountable to other institutions such as Parliament, the public or the judiciary. In North Korea there is no separation of powers, no control. Self Xi Jinpingthe Chinese President, it must, to some extent, his comrades in the communist party make it right. Kim Yo-jong, on the other hand, has real power, she’s not just a figurehead with a pretty face.

But in the end, doesn’t her brother Kim Jong-un make all the important decisions?

I don’t know what powers Kim Jong-un delegated to his sister, but I will give you an example of Kim Yo-jong’s power. In June 2020, she issued a written statement threatening to blow up a South Korean-funded liaison office, a four-story building located in North Korea. And just three days later, she actually had the building blown up in broad daylight, broadcast live on state television. It was a theatrical spectacle. Kim Yo-jong proved to the world that she doesn’t just make empty threats.

Is Kim Yo-jong so powerful only because she is Kim Jong-un’s sister?

No. She is also thanks to her talent and her ambition. Her father, Kim Jong-Il, who ruled from 1994 to 2011, used to tell his Japanese sushi chef that his daughter was very capable. And that if she wasn’t a girl but a boy, he would name her his successor. Kim Yo-jong is very perceptive, very smart. She is worldly. People who have met her say that she is very cosmopolitan, very knowledgeable about the outside world. And unlike her brother, she speaks English.

How is the relationship between the two siblings?

I’ve watched thousands of hours of North Korean video footage. When the two are together, exchanging looks and smiling at each other, you can tell they really like each other. They trust each other and also their older brother Kim Jong-chol. The three were born to Ko Yong-hi, who died of breast cancer in Paris in 2004. Ko was Kim Jong-il’s mistress and not his official wife, which is why she was never recognized by state founder Kim Il-sung.

“Kim Yo-jong still has a score to settle with the story”

What did that do to the kids?

I think they still have a score to settle with history. When they were little, they felt left out despite being provided with the most luxurious toys and the best food in the world. They were sent to Switzerland when they were young and lived there together. During those formative teenage years, Kim Yo-jong and Kim Jong-un found each other. To me she is not her brother’s submissive secretary. I see her more as a caring woman, a kind of mother figure. She wants to take care of her older brother.

Does she tell him her opinion openly?

In the North Korean system, openly opposing the Supreme Leader is considered heresy. But Kim Yo-jong seems to have certain liberties. When her brother speaks at official events, all the other high officials stand by stiffly and to attention. They scribble in their little notebook while Kim Jong-un speaks with grand gestures. Kim Yo-jong, on the other hand, paces back and forth, disappears from the frame and comes back, looking completely carefree. Sometimes she even whistles to herself! This type of behavior can never be tolerated unless you are the Supreme Leader’s sister.

However, North Korea has never officially confirmed that she is actually Kim Jong-un’s sister.

That’s true, but everyone knows it. It’s just the North Korean way of not focusing on the number two in the state or the ruler’s possible successor. As Kim Jong-il, the father of the two, was internally designated as successor to state founder Kim Il-sung in 1974, he held the same seemingly insignificant position as Kim Yo-jong does today: he was deputy director of the Department of Propaganda and Agitation. In communism, the succession of power – from father to son or daughter – is actually heresy. Because communism turns against aristocracy and monarchy. North Korea as the only hereditary communist dynasty is a contradiction in terms!

“We tend to underestimate North Korea”

So is Kim Yo-jong a possible successor to her brother, who is repeatedly said to be in poor health?

Of course nobody knows for sure. But if Kim Jong-un were to die today, there would simply be no other suitable candidate than Kim Yo-jong. Their older brother has no interest in politics and Kim Jong-un’s children are too young.

Kim Yo-jong made her debut in 2018 at the opening of the Winter Olympics in South Korea. She already seemed very statesmanlike.

This was the first time a member of the Kim family had visited the South since the Korean War. Kim Yo-jong became a media superstar overnight. At the time, she seemed very arrogant. Her chin was always tilted slightly up, even when speaking to the South Korean President. This upright posture and the confidence it exudes are the result of years of training. All princes and princesses go through an education and the Kims are no exception.

At that time there was hope for a détente between North Korea and the West, Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un even met for the first time a little later. Today, Kim Yo-jong is again publicly agitating against South Korea and the USA. What happened?

We tend to underestimate North Korea. The Kim regime is not crazy. North Korea is very calculating and very manipulative, they know when to escalate and when to put on a nice smile and call for conversation. And they see what that gets them: Through these cycles of provocation and peace efforts, North Korea has received $20 billion in cash, food, fuel and other goods since the early 1990s. So if you look at the balance sheet, North Korea today has dozens of nuclear weapons and well over many billions of dollars worth of aid. And what about the other side, the USA? They have nothing but a nuclear North Korea.