Food shortages, a series of typhoons and difficult communication are just some of the factors that would have the people of North Korea suffering one of the most devastating famines in several decades.

The information came from some North Korean defectors, who assured that the situation is becoming more and more delicate. They even pointed out that the number of orphaned children dying from starvation would increase.

The lower classes in North Korea are suffering more and more

Lee Sang Yong, editor-in-chief of Daily NKwhich has sources in North Korea, posted: “Problems such as more orphans on the streets and dying from starvation are continuously reported“.

He added: “The lower classes in North Korea are suffering more and more.” The fear of the inhabitants is the imminent winter in mid-March.

In addition, South Korea’s National Intelligence Service told a parliamentary committee in a closed-door hearing that North Korea is short of medicines and other essential productsincreasing the cases of infectious diseases such as typhoid fever.

According to BBC, as the years go by it is increasingly difficult to obtain information about the countrySince the border is still closed, the use of unauthorized cell phones is prohibited and the sources must remain anonymous.

The aforementioned is due to the fact that the Kim Jong Un regime is increasingly untimely, so the inhabitants avoid problems at all costs that could end up leaving them in a forced labor camp or killed for treason.

What does Kim Jong Un say?

According to the BBC, Kim Jong Un compared the situation the nation is experiencing today with the so-called “Arduous March” of 1990, the worst “disaster in the history of the country”. According to reports, this crisis claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of people who died of starvation.

The country lacks modern machinery to carry out a successful harvest.

For now, the North Koreans have hope for the crops; however, fear is latent due to the approaching winter.

The possible plan against hunger in North Korea

According to the little information about what is happening inside North Korea, it is said that Kim Jong Un thousands of people were sent to the fields to help with the harvest as the country lacks modern machinery for a successful harvest and, above all, fast.

Choi Yongho of the Korea Rural Economic Institute told the BBC that “insufficient supply of agricultural machinery results in low productivity”.

Emphasis is placed that severe penalties will be imposed if theft or cheating is detected

For this reason, citizens are performing collection and care tasks. “A plan has been devised to reduce crop losses,” says Lee of the Daily NK.

“It is emphasized that severe punishments will be imposed if theft or cheating is detected. They are creating an atmosphere of fear,” Lee posted.

