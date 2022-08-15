The North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un, conveyed his desire to strengthen bilateral ties with Russia in a message transmitted to the president of this country, Vladimir Putin, according to the state media in Pyongyang, the capital, today.

The dictator of North Korea sent this letter on the occasion of the celebration this Monday of the liberation of the Korean peninsula from Japanese colonial ruleof which 77 years are fulfilled.

Kim stressed that the “heroic” soldiers of the Red Army dedicated their “blood and precious lives to the fight to liberate Korea”, something that “remains within the heart and memory of the people as an eternal monument”, according to the content of the message collected by the state agency ‘KCNA’.

The friendship between North Korea and Russia “was forged in the anti-Japanese war against the common enemy and has been invariably consolidated and developedSince then, Kim added that “tactical and strategic” cooperation, along with “solidarity and support” between the two countries, have risen to a new level “on the common front to thwart threats from hostile forces and their provocations.” “.

The North Korean Supreme Leader also expressed confidence that these “friendly and cooperative relations” they will become “stronger in all areas based on the summit held in 2019 in Vladivostok”.

Kim concluded his message to Putin by “sincerely wishing him good health and success in his responsible work to defend the sovereignty and interests of his country and his people.”

Kim Jong-un and Vladimir Putin at their meeting in Vladivostok in 2019.

The North Korean leader and Putin met in Vladivostok in April 2019, after the second summit held two months earlier in Hanoi between the North Korean leader and former US President Donald Trump to discuss the disarmament process on the Korean peninsula. The dialogue between the United States and North Korea has remained frozen since that failed summit, and the peninsula is plunged into an arms race due to the constant missile tests of Pyongyang and to the response of the allies, to which is added the possibility of a new atomic test of the hermetic regime.

Pyongyang has also hardened its criticism of Washington in recent months, and has blamed the United States for causing the “incident in Ukraine” with its “hegemonic policy”, among other pronouncements in support of Moscow’s position in its invasion of the neighboring country. .

