Setback for North Korea’s weapons program: One of Kim Jong-un’s hypersonic missiles explodes in the air. Tensions between North and South Korea are at an all-time high.

Seoul/Tokyo – Pyongyang apparently fired a hypersonic missile on Wednesday (June 26). This was confirmed by a representative of the South Korean General Staff. After launching near the capital Pyongyang, the missile flew about 250 kilometers – and then exploded in the air.

The South Korean news agency Yonhap reported that, according to the military’s assessment, it could have been a hypersonic missile. After being launched early in the morning (local time) in an area around the capital Pyongyang, it flew about 250 kilometers eastward toward the open sea. Japan also confirmed the North Korean missile launch. The Japanese Coast Guard said that the missile crashed into the Sea of ​​Japan, also known as the East Sea in Korea, after the explosion.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his daughter Ju Ae watch a test of the Hwasong-18 missile. (Archive photo) © dpa

Hypersonic weapons dangerous for South Korea – Kim Jong-un demonstrates his power before military exercise

Such weapons are particularly difficult to intercept because they can reach more than five times the speed of sound and are still maneuverable. The largely isolated country is subject to international sanctions because of its nuclear weapons and missile program. Despite the sanctions, however, the communist leadership has been pushing ahead with the development of missiles, especially missiles capable of carrying nuclear weapons, for years.

The latest missile test took place before the start of a military exercise planned for the next few days by the USmarine with the naval forces of South Korea and Japan. The aircraft carrier “USS Theodore Roosevelt” is also expected to take part, having arrived at a naval base in the South Korean port city of Busan on Saturday together with two US destroyers.

During a visit to the aircraft carrier, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol stressed that the arrival of the warship symbolized the US’s determination to defend its ally South Korea. The ship will leave port on Wednesday to take part in the trilateral exercise codenamed “Freedom Edge” in the region.

South Korea and the USA with “provocative behavior”: North Korea is outraged

In a statement published by state media on Monday, North Korea’s Vice Defense Minister Kim Kang Il accused the United States and South Korea of ​​”provocative behavior” because of the arrival of the aircraft carrier. Both countries regularly reject North Korea’s accusations that their joint military exercises are preparing an attack. Tensions on the Korean peninsula have recently increased significantly.

Highly armed: In March 2022, Kim Jong-un presents himself in “Top Gun” style in front of a ballistic missile. (Archive photo) © AFP

The North, which is largely isolated internationally, has been sending thousands of balloons filled with garbage to the South since mid-May – despite South Korea’s threat to launch them again using loudspeakers at the border to broadcast propaganda. On Monday and Tuesday, the shipments, which according to South Korean sources mainly contained paper garbage, caused no problems.

Just a few hours before the missile test on Wednesday, garbage balloons disrupted flight operations at Incheon Airport in the South Korean capital Seoul. A balloon landed in front of a terminal building and paralyzed the airport for about three hours, an airport representative said. All takeoffs and landings were temporarily suspended, including international flights.

Tensions between North and South Korea at a new all-time high: Between garbage balloons and missile tests

Most recently, North Korea launched several missiles in a show of force on May 30. At the time, Seoul accused Pyongyang of firing about ten short-range ballistic missiles. A day later, North Korean state media published footage showing how the rulers Kim Jong Un supervised tests of a multiple rocket launcher system.

Relations between North and South Korea are currently at an absolute low point. North Korean leader Kim had announced that he would expand the development of weapons – including tactical nuclear weapons. In response, South Korea and the USA increased their defense cooperation. (certainly with agencies)