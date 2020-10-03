North Korean President Kim Jong-un has sent a message to US leader Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, who has been infected with COVID-19, according to the Central Telegraph Agency of Korea.

Kim Jong-un noted that the news of Trump’s illness and the first lady of the United States came as a surprise to him.

“I am sending a letter expressing sympathy to you and your family. I wish you and your wife a speedy and complete recovery, “the North Korean leader wrote and expressed confidence that Donald and Melania Trump will be able to overcome the disease.

The day before, Trump said that he and his wife were diagnosed with a coronavirus. The head of the United States switched to a remote mode of work, while refusing to temporarily transfer his powers to Vice President Michael Pence.

According to physician Sean Conley, the American leader feels tired, but remains in a good mood. Earlier it became known that Trump would be transported to a military hospital. It was noted that he will continue to work.