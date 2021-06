Kim Jong-un: “We must prepare for dialogue and confrontation” with the US

North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un attends the third day of the 3rd Plenary Meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Korean Workers’ Party (WPK) in Pyongyang, North Korea, June 17, 2021| Photo: Publicity/KCNA/Agência EFE/Gazeta do Povo

North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un said at a party meeting on Thursday (17) that North Korea needs to be prepared for both dialogue and confrontation with the United States. According to the state news agency KCNA, the supreme leader “made a detailed analysis of the political trend of the new US administration” towards North Korea and clarified to party leaders the “appropriate strategic and tactical response and direction activities to be continued in relations with the US in the coming days.”

“The Secretary General [Kim Jong-un] highlighted the need to prepare for dialogue and confrontation, especially to prepare ourselves more fully for confrontation, in order to protect the dignity of our State and its interests for independent development and to reliably guarantee the peaceful and sustainable environment. security of our state,” KCNA reported.

This was the dictator’s first direct message to the United States since Democrat Joe Biden took charge of the White House. The relationship between the two countries deteriorated after a brief rapprochement during the government of former President Donald Trump. Kim’s statements come at a time when the US special representative for North Korea, Sung Kim, is about to travel to South Korea to speak with South Korean and Japanese officials.