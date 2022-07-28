The leader of the North Korean regime issued a speech stating that the nation he commands has the necessary conditions to face a large-scale war problem and even added that it has the potential for a nuclear deterrent. He said it in the framework of Victory Day, a day that celebrates the end of the Korean War.

On Friday night, Kim Jong-un delivered a threatening and warning message to the United States, stressing that North Korea is prepared to embark on any military incident that may arise, even with nuclear deterrence.

In addition, the leader made it clear that an attempt by his southern neighbor to overthrow his regime would lead to the “annihilation” of the South Koreans.

The statements were made in the framework of the commemoration of the 69th anniversary of Victory Day, a day that commemorates the end of the Korean War that lasted three years from 1950 and ended with the partition of the peninsula.

“Our armed forces are fully prepared to respond to any crisis, and our nation’s nuclear deterrent is also ready to mobilize its absolute force reliably, precisely and quickly,” he said in Pyongyang.

During the speech, Kim criticized Washington for applying a “double standard” to classify North Korea’s weapons actions as “provocative and threatening” while they carry out “large-scale joint exercises that seriously threaten” the security of the Asian country.

“It’s literally a robbery,” he said.

The North Korean leader also included South Korea in his lines and harshly charged against its president, Yoon Suk-yeol, who since his inauguration in May has hardened his diplomatic line and launched weapons tests.

Kim accused the neighboring territory of being complicit in US “hostile policy” toward North Korea and warned that any quest by Seoul to disable Pyongyang would meet a “harsh” reaction that could amount to “annihilation.”

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited a liberation war martyrs’ cemetery in Pyongyang, North Korea, on the 69th anniversary of the signing of the ceasefire armistice ending fighting in the Korean War, Wednesday July 27, 2022. © KCNA/AP

Meanwhile, the North Korean leader highlighted the weapons developments that Seoul is achieving thanks to its close relationship with the United States.

South Korea calls for dialogue after Pyongyang’s rhetorical barrage

From President Yoon’s office they reacted this Thursday after the North Korean leader’s speech and branded his phrases as “threatening”.

“Once again, we urge North Korea to take the path of dialogue to achieve substantial denuclearization and peace,” Yoon’s spokeswoman Kang In-sun said.

Within the festivities there were also a large number of events throughout Wednesday, which included a massive gathering of war veterans, fireworks and other citizen activities.

These statements were released by the state agency KCNA and collected by the South Korean Yonhap. Meanwhile, the state-run ‘Rodong’ newspaper released a series of photos of Kim during the speech, his first public appearance in 19 days.

With Reuters and EFE