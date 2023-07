How did you feel about the content of this article?

The image of North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un being displayed on a TV | Photo: EFE/EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un hosted a Chinese delegation this week in Pyongyang, the country’s capital, to “celebrate” the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War. During the meeting, the leader of the North Korean regime expressed his commitment to “elevating relations” between the two countries to a “new level”.

The visit of the Chinese delegation led by the member of the Politburo of the Chinese Communist Party, Li Hongzhong, marks the first official visit of Xi Jinping’s country to North Korea since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the state news agency of the North Korean regime KCNA, both leaders reaffirmed this Saturday (29) the determination to face the “complex international situation” in an “independent” way and “promote friendship and cooperation between countries”. .

The meeting between Kim Jong-un and the Chinese representatives took place shortly after the presence of Russian and Chinese officials alongside the North Korean leader at a military parade in the capital Pyongyang. During the event, the latest nuclear missiles and attack drones developed by the North Korean regime were on display.

Both Russia and China have opposed US-led attempts to impose more sanctions on North Korea.

Meanwhile, in response to provocations by the Kim Jong-un regime, the US and South Korean navies once again held a joint military exercise near the South Korean island of Jeju, located in the south of the country. The participation of a US nuclear submarine, the USS Annapolis, underscored the purpose of the exercise: to improve defense capabilities against growing missile threats from neighboring North Korea.