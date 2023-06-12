Home page politics

From: Linus Prien

North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un sends an embassy to Russia. © KCNA via www.imago-images.de

Kim Jong-un is one of Russia’s few remaining allies. North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un underlined this again in a message to Moscow.

Moscow – Since the beginning of Ukraine War the Russia of President Vladimir Putin has become very isolated internationally. Diplomatic relations with the USA and with European nations such as Germany and France are extremely strained. However, the Kremlin can apparently rely on one international player who repeatedly causes a stir: Kim Jong Un and North Korea.

The North Korean dictator is now said to want to take Putin by the hand and support Russia in his invasion of Ukraine. He made the dictator’s remark in a message on the occasion of the Russian national holiday.

Kim Jong-un with message to Moscow: “Justice will win”

Among other things, Moscow still works closely with Belarus, which is probably also due to the geographical proximity to Ukraine. The North Korean dictator can apparently also imagine such a relationship with Russia. This called for “closer strategic cooperation” between the two countries.

In his message, the dictator also said that North Korea and Russia “strongly hand in hand, conforming to the shared desires of the two countries, should fulfill the goal of building strong countries.” Referring to the war in Ukraine, he said: “Justice will surely win and the Russian people will continue to add honor to its victorious history.”

Kim Jong-un with embassy to Moscow: North Korea and Russia with “common enemy”

Already in April it had already verbal rapprochements between the two countries. Pyongyang’s ambassador to Moscow, Sin Hong-chol, said the friendship between the two states “developed in the spirit of military camaraderie in the fight against a common enemy” — meaning the United States.

“The two countries are increasing their mutual support and solidarity in the fight against the threat of war and external military threats,” said North Korea’s Deputy Foreign Minister Im Chon-il. Whether North Korea actually supports Russia is not entirely clear. The US had accused North Korea of ​​sending weapons to the Wagner Group. However, Pyongyang denies this. (LP)