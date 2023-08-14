The agency added that Kim “expressed his satisfaction with the factory’s focus (recently) on producing tactical missiles and increasing production capacity.”

KCNA said Kim called for “improving missile production” and personally drove an armored combat vehicle.

This is the latest in a series of visits by the North Korean leader to military facilities, in which he stresses the need for mass production of weapons.

The United States has accused North Korea of ​​supplying weapons to Russia in its war in Ukraine.

US State Department deputy spokesman Vedant Patel said last month that the US was “extremely concerned” about the relationship between the two sides.

North Korea and Russia have denied any arms deals.