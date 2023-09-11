Kim Jong-un traveling to Moscow: the North Korean leader will meet Putin

The lNorth Korean leader Kim Jong-un will travel to Russia in the next few days at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. This was confirmed by Kremlin in a note relaunched by the Ria Novosti news agency. “At the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the President of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Kim Jong-un, will pay an official visit to the Russian Federation in the next few days,” the note reads.

North Korea’s state news agency KCNA reported that Kim will meet and speak with Putin during his trip to Russia. Western media had indicated September 13 as the date of the possible meeting between the two. Putin is currently in Vladivostok, where the Eastern Economic Forum is taking place.

There Born is preparing for next year the largest joint command exercise since the Cold War. With over 40,000 soldiers involved, the maneuvers will simulate the Alliance’s reaction to Russian aggression against one of its members. The Financial Times writes it: the Steadfast Defender exercise It will begin in the spring of next year and will involve between 500 and 700 air combat missions, more than 50 ships and around 41,000 soldiers, NATO officials told the British newspaper. The exercise will simulate potential maneuvers against an enemy modeled after a Russian-led coalition called Occasus. Steadfast Defender will also include Sweden, whose NATO candidacy still needs to be ratified by Turkey and Hungary, bringing the total number of nations involved to 32.

