North Korea, led by Kim Jong-un, is one of the most closed dictatorships in the world today, with few diplomatic relations | Photo: KCNA/EFE

North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un has once again threatened a possible nuclear attack against South Korea. According to state news agency KCNA, there has been a rapid increase in military preparations for an imminent “war”, which , according to him, could break out at any time.

During a long speech following a five-day meeting of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, the dictator launched criticism against the United States. The purpose of the event was to define the country's strategic course. At the time, plans were announced for the launch of three new spy satellites in 2024, the construction of drones and the development of electronic warfare capabilities.

Kim accused the Americans of posing “various types of military threats” and ordered the North Korean military to closely monitor the security situation on the Korean Peninsula, responding with an “overwhelming attitude.”

Amid these tensions, Korea, Japan and the United States are stepping up defense cooperation. They activated a system to share real-time data on North Korean missile launches. In early December, an American nuclear submarine arrived in the South Korean port of Busan, and Washington sent long-range bombers to conduct military exercises with the South Koreans and Japanese.

North Korea called these actions “intentionally provocative”, claiming they could lead to nuclear war. The dictator stated: “We must respond quickly to a possible nuclear crisis and continue to accelerate preparations to pacify the entire territory of South Korea, mobilizing all physical means and forces, including nuclear ones, in case of emergency.”

Relations between the two Koreas are at one of their worst moments since the launch of a spy satellite by the North. Following that event, Seoul partially suspended a 2018 military agreement intended to reduce tensions in the region.