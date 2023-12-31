North Korean leader Kim Jong-un threatened to destroy Washington and Seoul in a confrontation

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has threatened to destroy the US and South Korean capitals of Washington and Seoul in the event of a confrontation. He is quoted by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

According to a quote from the leader of the DPRK, if the “opponents” choose military confrontation, “then one should, without the slightest hesitation, strike a crushing blow and completely destroy the enemy’s capitals and a pack of military gangsters,” using the entire arsenal of super-powerful weapons.

Earlier, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said that he no longer considers unification with South Korea possible. The North Korean leader explained his words by saying that Seoul is pursuing a policy of “unification based on absorption,” which contradicts the policy of unifying the Korean Peninsula based on the principle of “one people, one state, two systems.”