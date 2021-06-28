Kim Jong-un’s sudden weight loss worries North Korean citizens. The BBC reports that the Pyongyang TV broadcast an unprecedented service, to say the least, which documents the concern of the population for the leader’s conditions. Kim Jong-un’s health has been the subject of speculation and speculation for months. Two recent videos broadcast by the North Korean broadcaster KCT, highlights the BBC, may have fueled questions and alarm. In one of the videos, in particular, Kim’s arrival at a concert is documented: weight loss is evident. In the second video, space is given to the vox populi and the concern of citizens: “Seeing” Kim “so emaciated … made us deeply saddened. Everyone started to cry”, the words of one interviewee. The situation is being monitored closely by NK News, the site founded in South Korea and also powered by US journalists. In particular, one detail has not escaped: Kim recently tightened her watch strap even more. The analysis by Kwak Gil Seob, who directs the One Korea Center, a site that carefully evaluates North Korean issues, contributes to complete the picture. According to the analyst, consulted by the BBC, the Pyongyang regime “would never allow the publication of negative news about Kim Jong-un” and the dissemination of the videos, therefore, would aim “to show that Kim is losing weight on his own”.



