Kim left Russia on Sunday after a visit that demonstrated the close relationship he has with Putin, and fueled Western fears of military cooperation between the two countries that might strengthen Moscow’s position during its war in Ukraine.

Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency announced that Kim expressed his “deep thanks to President Putin and the Russian leadership” for their “special care and hospitality.”

The North Korean leader wished “Russia prosperity and its people well-being.”

Kim arrived on Tuesday for his first foreign visit since the Covid-19 pandemic, which included a meeting with Putin and an inspection of advanced weapons, including hypersonic missiles.

The six days that Kim Jong Un spent in Russia reflected the rapprochement between the two countries in light of turbulent global geopolitical conditions, especially the war in Ukraine, tension on the Korean Peninsula, and the increase in Pyongyang’s missile tests.

During their meeting on Wednesday, Kim and Putin confirmed their intention to “deepen” relations between Moscow and Pyongyang, including the military field, despite the international sanctions imposed on North Korea due to its missile and nuclear programs.

The meeting between the two leaders was held at the Vostochny space base in eastern Russia, about eight thousand kilometers from Moscow.

Putin spoke about prospects for military cooperation between the two countries, despite international sanctions and Western warnings.

He said Moscow would help Pyongyang build satellites, hinting that the two countries might also discuss military cooperation.

He added that he was “very happy” to meet Kim.

For his part, Kim said, “We have always expressed full and unconditional support for all measures taken by the Russian government, and I take this opportunity again to affirm that we will always stand by Russia.”

The Kremlin stressed that “no cooperation agreement” was signed during Kim’s visit.

Pyongyang announced that Putin accepted an invitation to visit North Korea extended to him by Kim during their summit on Wednesday.

The official North Korean news agency said that Kim’s visit to Russia “will shine in history for a long time” and will strengthen the “unity of the struggle” that brings them together while “inaugurating a new chapter” in their relations.