North Korean leader Kim Jong-un says talks with US possible

North Korea is ready for talks with the US, but Pyongyang must strengthen its defense capabilities, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said, reports TASS.

“Both negotiations and confrontation can be our choice with regard to the United States. But the DPRK must be more thoroughly prepared for confrontation. (…) The last 30 years of interaction with Washington have led Pyongyang to this conclusion,” the North Korean leader noted.

Kim Jong-un added that US hostility toward North Korea “occurs regardless of the administration” of one party or another, stressing that this illustrates “the need for the continuous buildup of the DPRK’s defense capability.”

Earlier, the DPRK Foreign Ministry stated that US policy towards the Korean Peninsula is provoking an aggravation of the nuclear crisis.