North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has said it is strategically important to have a military reconnaissance satellite. About it reported Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

It is specified that the leader of North Korea, together with his daughter, inspected the preparations for the launch of the satellite on Tuesday, May 16. “The more desperate the confrontational intrigues of the American imperialists and the South Korean puppet gang against the Republic become, the more offensively and legitimately the DPRK will use its sovereignty and the right to self-defense to consistently contain their intrigues and protect the state,” Kim Jong-un quoted KCNA as saying.

The DPRK leader also approved the subsequent work plan of the interim preparatory committee for the launch of an artificial Earth satellite (AES) to launch the No. 1 military reconnaissance satellite.

Previously, Kim Jong-un said that the DPRK will launch a military spy satellite. The head of state ordered the officials to prepare the launch of the first aircraft in accordance with the established plan.