The leader of the DPRK, Kim Jong-un, said at the Congress of the Workers’ Party of Korea that the country will continue to improve its nuclear weapons for the sake of forced containment of hostile forces. This was reported on January 9 by the North Korean Central Telegraph Agency (CTAC).

Kim Jong-un called the American authorities the main main enemy of Pyongyang.

“It is necessary to actively and fully contain the military threat that is forced on the Korean Peninsula by improving nuclear technologies: reducing the size and weight and increasing the strategic power of nuclear weapons, developing strategic nuclear weapons that could be used in a variety of ways depending on the target and target. operations, ”the statement said.

In addition, Kim Jong-un announced the completion of the development of a new nuclear submarine, “which is an example of modernization.” He instructed that in the near future the country could already possess this submarine, as well as other types of new weapons.

Negotiations between the United States and the DPRK stalled after the failure of the Hanoi summit in February 2019. Washington demanded that Pyongyang take serious action to abandon nuclear weapons, the DPRK noted that the United States did nothing at all in response to its voluntary steps towards denuclearization.

On June 12, North Korean Foreign Minister Lee Sung Gwon spoke about the hopelessness and deterioration of relations with the United States after two years since the start of negotiations between the countries.