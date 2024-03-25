Independent: Kim Jong-un visited a tank unit and spoke about preparations for war

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited one of the tank units of the Korean People's Army and spoke about the preparation of troops for war amid tensions with South Korea. reports Independent with reference to North Korean media.

“Kim praised the 105th Armored Division as a model for his entire army “in the ongoing struggle … to complete preparations for war.” He also gave orders to improve the unit’s combat training and modernize its equipment,” the publication writes, citing an excerpt from the message.

The DPRK leader also called on the armored forces to strengthen preparations for possible hostilities.

Ryu Kyung-Soo's 105th Seoul Guards Armored Division is named after the South Korean capital as it was the first North Korean military unit to reach Seoul during the 1950-1953 Korean War.

On March 20, it was reported that firing exercises using new multiple launch rocket systems were conducted in the DPRK. In early March, Kim Jong Un personally observed military exercises as the United States and South Korea planned their own joint exercises.