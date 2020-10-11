North Korea is celebrating. Its supreme leader, Kim Jong-un, showed his military might yesterday in a lavish parade in Pyongyang on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Workers’ Party, founded by his grandfather, Kim Il-sung. Thousands of soldiers marched in the square named after the founder of North Korea, under the gaze of his grandson, the third member of the family to run the country. During the day, Kim did not hesitate to show his military might with new and dangerous weapons that put the world on notice. Thus, the North Korean Army exhibited a new intercontinental-range ballistic missile (ICBM) with a larger wingspan than the Hwasong-15, the longest-range projectile tested by the regime to date.

This new weapon, whose name is unknown and which Pyongyang has not yet tested, is one of the new assets in its missile program. The biggest concerns of this country’s rivals are the possibility that North Korea has developed an ICBM that incorporates solid fuel technology, with which it would be possible to deploy and launch faster than in current models that use liquid fuel. which would make it more difficult to neutralize this type of weapon.

The North Korean regime has not launched an ICBM on a trial basis since November 2017 – when it tested the Hwasong-15 -, coinciding with its diplomatic turn to try to negotiate a denuclearization agreement with the United States, although the talks with Washington in this area They have been stagnant for almost two years. “We will continue to strengthen our Army, for purposes of self-defense and deterrence,” declared the North Korean leader in his speech, but assured that he will “never” use it to attack preventively.

During the parade, various military novelties were also exhibited, such as large mobile erector launchers carrying the aforementioned powerful missile, as well as another novel intermediate-range projectile apparently called Pukguksong-4. In the same way, Pyongyang showed new anti-aircraft radar systems, missile launchers with a caterpillar traction system and even armor for its infantry units.

According to the Yonhap agency, the South Korean Unification Minister, Lee In-young, assured that the great military parade is a North Korean strategy to divert attention from the bad economic prospects that the country would face due to the pandemic, to which it would be necessary to add the typhoons and floods that would have caused damage, according to South Korea, in recent months.

The day also saw a documentary about Kim Il-sung entitled ‘Our dear leader’, cartoons and a program about the falls in the country. Unlike on other occasions, the foreign press was not authorized to witness the parade and as many embassies remain closed due to the coronavirus, there were hardly any foreign observers in the city.

No cases of covid-19



On the other hand, during his speech, the North Korean leader dedicated a few words to the health crisis that has hit the world fiercely, although, he said, it has not affected his territory. In that sense, Kim was grateful that “not a single person” had contracted the coronavirus in the country and stated that he wished “good health to all the people on the planet who are fighting against the evils of this dire virus.”

For his part, Harry Kazianis, director of North Korean studies at the Center for National Interests, based in Washington, warned of the risk that the presence of thousands of people – both the military and the public attended without a mask – could become a “great propagator “From the coronavirus unless” extreme precautions “are taken. The poor health system in this impoverished country would have difficulty coping with a massive outbreak, although it considered that they seem unlikely in light of prevention measures.

On the occasion of this date, the President of China, Xi Jinping, congratulated Kim. In a letter, the Chinese leader called to maintain the existing alliance between the two countries and that both leaders continue to write “a new page” in the history of diplomatic relations between these two nations. Xi Jinping mentioned the new challenges arising from the coronavirus and the meetings held with Kim in recent years in which they have reached “understandings to improve relations between the two countries.”