DPRK leader Kim Jong-un delivered a heartfelt speech at a grand military parade in Pyongyang to mark the 75th anniversary of the ruling Labor Party. According to the publication Korea Times, in his speech, the North Korean leader apologized to the people for his failures – which was completely unprecedented. At some point, Kim Jong-un even shed a tear, taking off his glasses and wiping away a mean man’s tear.

“Our people trusted me – as high as the sky and deep as the sea. But I was not always able to satisfy him satisfactorily. I’m really sorry, ”said the head of state. He also admitted that his efforts were “not enough to rid our people of the difficulties in life.”

In the crowd of impressed spectators, many, mostly women, not holding back their emotions, also openly sobbed. Tears, however, ran down the cheeks of some stern military men.

The reasons for this behavior of Kim Jong-un are not fully understood. Apparently, his nerves cannot withstand the combination of the coronavirus pandemic, international sanctions and natural disasters, such as the recent typhoons, which have seriously affected the country. In this regard, he cannot keep his promises to improve the economic well-being of citizens.

Earlier, the North Korean leader also amazed the world community when he unexpectedly apologized to the South Korean authorities for the murder of a South Korean official in the territorial waters of the DPRK – which was also unprecedented.

Meanwhile, a new intercontinental ballistic missile capable of reaching the United States was unveiled at the parade in Pyongyang, raising concerns in the West.

