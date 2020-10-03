Highlights: Corona to US President Donald Trump

Kim Jong Un sent message of recovery soon

Kim’s message to Melania and Donald Trump

Trump reached military hospital, will work from there

Pyongyang

His ‘friend’ Kim Jong has been upset by the news of US President Donald Trump being Corona positive. North Korean dictator Kim Jong has wished to recover from Trump and First Lady Melania’s Corona infection. Trump has been shifted from White House to Military Hospital and will now work from there.

Kim Jong Un has wished the US President a quick recovery. According to KCNA, Kim Jong-un sent a message to Donald Trump. In the message, he said that he came to know about the President and First Lady being Corona positive. He has consoled with both. He has hoped that both of them recover as soon as possible.

Trump sent a message for Kim

Earlier, Trump had also sent messages to Kim Jong when he was ill. Shortly before when there were reports of Kim being in a coma, Trump said that he should not think anything less. Explain that Trump’s mentor Hope Hicks was found to be Corona positive, after which Trump and Melania had a corona test. Earlier during the presidential debate, Trump had mocked Biden for wearing a mask.



Will work with Walter Reed

President Trump himself tweeted the video in which he wrote that he is in good health. He was going from the White House by helicopter. He wrote that it will be ensured that all things are well. Wearing a trump mask, he went to the helicopter on his own. He greeted the journalists but did not talk. Press Secretary Kelly McAnney has stated that the President will work from the Presidential Office at Walter Reed, taking precautions and on the advice of Physician-Medical Experts.