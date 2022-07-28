North Korea is ready for military clashes with the United States. This statement was made on July 28 by Chairman of the State Council of the DPRK Kim Jong-un.

“I once again make it clear that North Korea is fully prepared for any military confrontation with the United States,” the agency quoted the North Korean leader as saying. Reuters.

In addition, he condemned the administration of South Korean President Yoon Seok-yeol and stressed that any attempt to strike at North Korean territory would be met with a harsh response and “destruction.”

On July 26, analyst Sergei Kondratiev assessed the nuclear danger of the DPRK as low. Despite advances in rocket science, Pyongyang still has trouble developing nuclear weapon delivery systems. It is also important that North Korea is not interested in open conflict with other countries, Kondratiev stressed.

On July 3, the Korean Central News Agency released a statement by the DPRK Foreign Ministry accusing the United States of militarizing Europe and turning Asia into a NATO region. The North Korean Foreign Ministry believes that America wants to establish military dominance “not only over the Asia-Pacific region, including the Korean Peninsula, but throughout the world.”

On June 8, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Anna Evstigneeva noted the growing tension on the Korean Peninsula. Evstigneeva cited the lack of progress in resolving conflicts in the region by political means as the reason for the situation. In addition, the diplomat adds, the US is deliberately ignoring Pyongyang’s calls to stop hostile activities against them and eliminating any opportunities for dialogue.