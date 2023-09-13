North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un arrived in Russia this week and had his first meeting with the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, this Wednesday (13), at the Russian Vostochny Space Center.

During the meeting, which lasted approximately an hour and a half, the North Korean leader reaffirmed his support for Moscow in the “sacred struggle to protect its sovereignty and security” in the conflict against Ukraine. Furthermore, Kim said that the countries are partners in the “fight against imperialism”, guaranteeing that Pyongyang supports Putin’s “all decisions”.

According to the Interfax agency, after the face-to-face meeting, the leaders will participate in a lunch hosted by the Russian leader in honor of his guest.

Kim traveled to Russia with a delegation that includes the defense and foreign ministers, as well as senior military officials, including the director of the Munitions Industrial Department as well as the secretary of Science and Education of the Workers’ Party Central Committee, who it is linked to the North Korean space program.

On the Russian side, the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Defense, respectively Sergei Lavrov and Sergei Shoigu, participated in the meeting. The last meeting between the leaders took place in 2019, in Russia.

Shortly before the meeting, Putin explained to the press that he chose the Vostochny cosmodrome for the meeting because the North Korean leader “has a great interest in rockets”.

The meeting’s agenda included bilateral relations and cooperation, trade and economic ties, as well as cultural exchanges, international and regional affairs, among other topics described as “sensitive” by the Kremlin.

According to the newspaper The New York TimesPutin wants North Korea to sell artillery ammunition and anti-tank missiles to Russia, while Pyongyang would seek advanced technology for the manufacture of nuclear-powered satellites and submarines, as well as for oil production and food assistance (With information from the EFE Agency).