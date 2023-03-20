Reuters: Kim Jong-un says North Korea needs to be ready to use nuclear weapons

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said that Pyongyang needs to be ready to use nuclear weapons at any time to prevent war. Reuters with reference to the Central Telegraph Agency of North Korea (KCNA).

It is noted that the head of state had in mind the United States and South Korea, which he accuses of increasing the scale of joint exercises and involving the United States nuclear forces in them.

Kim Jong-un’s remark was made against the backdrop of another ballistic missile launch. Pyongyang called it a tactical exercise designed to issue stern warnings to Washington and Seoul.

Earlier, South Korean Prime Minister Han Dok-soo assessed the likelihood of a conflict with North Korea in the future. He called the probability of such a development of events extremely small.