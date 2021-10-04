North Korea re-established its hotline with South Korea at 9 a.m. local time on Monday. The government of South Korea reports that the two countries have now had their first telephone conversation since August. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un announced last week that he wanted to restore the hotline.
