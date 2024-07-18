Voice of Korea: Kim Jong-un Receives Russian Military Delegation Led by Krivoruchko

On July 18, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un received a Russian military delegation led by Deputy Defense Minister Alexei Krivoruchko. This reported Radio station “Voice of Korea”.

No details of the meeting were given.

In June, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited North Korea. DPRK leader Kim Jong-un personally met the guest in Pyongyang. On the way to the motorcade, the leaders of the countries stopped and chatted animatedly with each other for several minutes.

Earlier, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov announced plans for Moscow and Pyongyang to conclude a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement. According to him, the goal of strengthening the partnership will be to ensure stability and maintain security in Northeast Asia.