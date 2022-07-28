Thursday, July 28, 2022
Kim Jong-un ready to use nuclear power against the US and South Korea

July 28, 2022
Kim Jong-un’s nuclear threat against the US and South Korea. The harsh words of the North Korean leader on Victory Day

“Our armed forces are fully prepared to respond to any crisis.” These are the words of North Korean leader Kim Jong-unaddressed to USA And South Korea. The leader of the North Korean regime has indeed accused South Korea and its president, Yoon Suk-yeolfrom support the “US hostile policy” and taking a tougher line against Pyongyang and its recent weapons tests.

In the Victory Day – in which the end of the Korean Warwhich saw North Korea, accused of invasion of enemy territory, and South Korea, allied to the United States – it war scenario of 1950-1953 today seems to recur.

“Our nation’s nuclear deterrence is also ready to reliably, accurately and quickly mobilize its force,” continued Kim Jong-un, in warning South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol following his comments on an attack. quote, in front of ballistic provocations of North Korea.

“If (the South) makes such a dangerous attempt, there will be immediate retaliation by powerful forces and the Yoon administration and its armies will be annihilated,” Jong-un warned. “The South Korean government and military criminals are looking for a fight against us,” he said afterwards. He clear threats and no fear even towards the US, towards which the North Korean leader announced: “I confirm that Korea is fully ready to respond to all military clashes with the United States”.

