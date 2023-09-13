The leaders of Russia and North Korea, Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un, toasted this Wednesday to their military alliance against the West. “In Korea there is a proverb: ‘New clothes are good; and the friend, old man. In our town we say: ‘An old friend is better than two new ones,’ Putin said in his toast to Kim, to which the Asian dictator raised his glass to his health and responded, “firmly convinced,” that the Kremlin and its army will be imposed not on one, but on two fronts: “In the special military operation [de Ucrania] and in the construction of a strong State [en Rusia]”.

The two leaders met at the Vostochny cosmodrome, in the Amur region, in the far east of the country that Putin rules with an iron fist. “Russia has risen in a sacred struggle to defend its state sovereignty and protect its security against the hegemonic forces that oppose it,” Kim said at the beginning of the meeting to emphasize that her country will be loyal to the Kremlin. .

“We have always supported – and we support – all the decisions of President Putin and the Russian Government. I hope that we will always be together in the fight against imperialism and for the construction of a sovereign State,” concluded the North Korean dictator sitting in front of Putin, before giving way to the secret part of the summit. Before the event, several members of the North Korean’s entourage tested the seats due to the Asian leader’s overweight, according to the video revealed by Russian channels.

North Korea, now a model of inspiration for Moscow, suffers from one of the harshest and most isolated regimes in the world. The country has been sanctioned, mainly for its nuclear tests, by several resolutions of the UN Security Council, of which Russia and China are members. However, Putin believes he has found the formula for Pyonyang to provide him with the ammunition that is running out in its magazines on the Ukrainian front.

“Let me remind you that the UN Security Council imposed restrictions on the import of weapons and ammunition by North Korea, but I did not see anything about a ban on its export, for example, 152 mm shells,” the Russian president said in a mini-interview organized with the Rossiya 1 channel, after the more than five hours that the meeting and the subsequent dinner between the leaders lasted.

Several senior officials from both governments were present at the events, as part of their respective delegations. The Russian Defense Minister, Sergei Shoigu, also attended the same state channel, the only one that had access to the Russian side. “Will we win?” the reporter asked him. “Russia has no other options,” Shoigu responded, arching his arms.

Russia will receive artillery ammunition in exchange for “humanitarian aid” and, allegedly, technological support for North Korea to develop its own satellites and nuclear submarines, US intelligence believes.

“Our country is the first to recognize the sovereign and independent State of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea,” Putin said as the talks began. This year, Pyonyang celebrates the 70th anniversary of the armistice with South Korea (signed in 1953) that consolidated the partition of the peninsula and the regime founded by Kim Jong-un’s grandfather, Kim Il-sung (1948-1994). The current dictator succeeded his father, Kim Jong-il, in 2011.

Fears in the US, South Korea and Japan

The North Korean leader arrived in Russia on Tuesday aboard a special olive-green railway that left the capital on Sunday. “His train departed amid a warm farewell from senior officials of the Party, the Government and the Armed Forces and the citizens of Pyongyang,” the official North Korean agency reported.

The summit has raised concerns among Washington, Seoul and Japan about the talks. “Considering that a large number of military personnel are accompanying him, we are closely monitoring whether negotiations on arms trade between North Korea and Russia will take place and [sobre] technology transfers,” declared Jeon Ha-kyou, spokesperson for the South Korean Ministry of Defense in an appearance reported by the South Korean Yonhap agency.

The president of the isolated Asian country held this meeting after an intense week in which he presented a new submarine with “tactical nuclear attack” capacity and after presiding over a ceremony on Saturday for the 75th anniversary of the founding of North Korea ( 1948). The celebrations, which included a paramilitary parade with anti-aircraft missile launchers, were attended by a delegation from China, led by Vice Premier Liu Guozhong, and another from Russia, made up of a military music and dance ensemble.

The trip to Russia is Kim’s first trip abroad after having sealed the borders of the already hermetic nuclear republic for three years to try to stop the spread of the pandemic. Once the very timid reopening of the country has been completed, which recently recovered the flights of the state airline Air Koryo to Beijing, it is moving towards the long-awaited meeting with the Russian leader after having reached a frenzy in 2022 in the field of ballistic missile launches that exceeds to that of previous years. In the first half of 2023, Pyongyang has continued its rocket program by firing, among others, a new type of solid-fuel ballistic missile.

North Korea considers its military tests a necessary defense formula against the growing rapprochement between the United States, South Korea and Japan, whose association it sees as a threat. In turn, the approach of Washington, Seoul and Tokyo responds to what they perceive as an intensified danger in the region, closely linked in turn to the Kremlin’s movements on the other flank of Eurasia.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine has only increased South Korean fears, with increasingly open debates about the direct repercussions that a similar maneuver by China in Taiwan would have for South Korea and East Asia in general,” he stated in a recent note. the analyst Ramón Pacheco Pardo, professor at King’s College London and holder of the KF-VUB Korea chair at the Center for Security, Diplomacy at the VUB Brussels School of Governance.

The office of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has also demanded a sense of responsibility from Moscow. “Many countries are observing the summit between North Korea – which is subject to UN sanctions – and Russia – a permanent member of the UN Security Council – with some concern for various reasons. But, as the president has stated, we expect Russia to act responsibly as a permanent member of the Security Council,” said a presidential cabinet official.

