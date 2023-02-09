The daughter of Kim Jong-un became the protagonist of the great night military parade that the North Korean regime held on Wednesday night in Pyongyang on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the creation of its Army. In fact, the repeated appearances of Kim Ju-ae, about 10 years old, at public events has generated speculation about the succession in North Korea. The little girl, believed to be the North Korean leader’s second daughter, appeared during the event sitting front and center in her father’s place as he shook hands with senior officials.

The North Korean state press went years without mentioning Kim’s children. However, last November he appeared alongside Ju-ae during a ballistic missile launch. Since then, the girl has participated with her father in various events, particularly on Tuesday at a banquet for the anniversary of the founding of the Armed Forces.

Analysts have pointed out that she is the equivalent of a North Korean “princess” and that her frequent presence alongside the president could indicate that she is his designated successor. Kim Jong-un’s father, Kim Jong-il, chose him as his successor over his eldest sons because of his physical resemblance.

“Ideal Socialist City”



In the streets of what the dictator described as an “ideal socialist city” the latest and greatest nuclear missiles of that country were exhibited. Fireworks were displayed in Kim Il-sung Square, military bands and uniformed soldiers marching in unison, according to the official KCNA news agency.

Wearing a black coat and felt hat, an outfit worn by his grandfather and founder of the country, Kim Il-sung, the leader was also accompanied by his wife, Ri, according to official photographs. On the red carpet, the dictator posed with his family and his generals, as he inspects soldiers with bayonets and salutes passing troops and missile units.

The exposed weapons included at least ten Hwasong-17 intercontinental missiles (ICBMs), the most advanced in the country, and vehicles apparently designed to carry solid-fuel ICBMs, the specialized website NK News reported. The public cheered as a column of the country’s intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) appeared in the square, the agency said.

Columns of missiles paraded through the square, including a “nuclear tactical unit” that displayed its “powerful deterrence and counter-attack capability,” according to KCNA. The event showcased “the transformative development of the country’s defensive capability and increased nuclear strike capability,” he added.

A “challenge” for the United States



Analysts said the scale of the weapons on display highlighted progress that represents a challenge for the United States. “They have displayed more ICBMs in the latest parade than they have displayed before, consistent with Kim Jong-un’s long-standing directive on the mass production of nuclear weapons and delivery systems,” analyst Ankit Panda told AFP.

The expert considered that this is a problem for Washington, which planned a local missile defense system to deal with a “limited” threat from North Korean missiles. “North Korea has already shown that its nuclear forces are far from limited.” Other analysts pointed out that by showing off more Hwasong-17 missiles than in the past, Pyongyang is sending a clear message. “This is North Korea trying to declare that it is a full-fledged nuclear power,” said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Seoul’s Ewha University.

North Korea has held four nightly military parades in recent years, including the one on Wednesday. Pyongyang has vowed to expand and intensify its military exercises to prepare for war, after a year in which it conducted a record number of weapons tests. Kim recently called for an “exponential” increase in the country’s nuclear arsenal, including the mass production of tactical nuclear weapons and the development of counter-nuclear missiles.