North Korean leader Kim Jong-un presented a gift to the Pacific Fleet

DPRK leader Kim Jong-un, during a visit to Primorye, handed over a gift to the Pacific Fleet, and also accepted in return gifts from the head of the Russian Ministry of Defense Sergei Shoigu and the commander of long-range aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces Sergei Kobylash. This is reported by RIA News with reference to the North Korean Central Telegraph Agency (KCNA).

It is noted that Kim Jong-un received gifts during a visit to the Knevichi military airfield. The agency does not specify what kind of gifts the DPRK leader exchanged with the commander of the Russian Aerospace Forces and the Minister of Defense.

Earlier it was reported that the North Korean leader received a bulletproof vest and a set of drones produced in the region as a gift from the head of Vladivostok, Oleg Kozhemyako.