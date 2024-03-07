The head of the DPRK personally attended military exercises in connection with the joint maneuvers between the United States and South Korea called Freedom Shield. The agency reported this on March 7 Bloomberg.

“Kim Jong-un oversaw military exercises that included storming border posts and increasing pressure on South Korea,” the publication reports.

Photos have also been published showing the DPRK military preparing to seize a post similar to the one South Korea has on its side of the border.

The leader's visit to the exercise was confirmed by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

“Comrade Kim Jong Un expressed great satisfaction with the soldiers’ training and praised the steadfast revolutionary spirit and unyielding fighting spirit of the soldiers, who are fully prepared for war,” the agency said in a statement.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un stated on January 10 that South Korea is the main enemy and the most hostile state for the country. According to him, for almost 80 years, South Korea “frantically clung to only evil confrontation” to overthrow the power and regime in the DPRK.

The US and South Korea are holding military exercises Freedom Shield from March 4 to 14. Maneuvers take place on land, sea and air with an emphasis on countering nuclear operations. Representatives of 12 countries that are members of the UN Command also take part in the exercises as observers. Political scientist Alexander Zhebin, in an interview with Izvestia, emphasized that joint military exercises between the United States and South Korea will lead to increased tension on the Korean Peninsula, since their goal is to put pressure on the DPRK.

Prior to this, on February 7, South Korean President Yoon Seok-yeol said that the republic would strengthen cooperation with the United States as an alternative option to deter “security threats or provocations” from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

On February 4, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Andrei Rudenko expressed concerns about the sharp escalation of tension on the Korean Peninsula. According to him, the main source is the irresponsible provocative policy of Washington, which, for its own geopolitical purposes, is trying to encourage regional allies to implement its aggressive plans.