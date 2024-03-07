Bloomberg: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un personally conducted exercises against the United States and South Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un personally attended military exercises in connection with recent actions by the United States and South Korea. This is reported by Bloomberg.

He witnessed first-hand the Army's training as the United States and South Korea this week began one of their largest annual joint military exercises. North Korea's Defense Ministry has warned that both countries will pay a heavy price for the “existence-threatening” maneuvers in Pyongyang.

Kim Jong-un called on the army to “enter a new period of flourishing military preparations in accordance with the requirements of the current situation,” he was quoted as saying by the publication. North Korean army training reportedly included storming border posts like those on the border with its southern neighbors.

On February 28, it was reported that the United States and South Korea planned to conduct joint exercises in connection with the alleged nuclear threat from North Korea. Training under the name “Shield of Freedom” began on March 4.