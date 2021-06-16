Kim Jong-un: “People’s food situation is getting tense”

<br><div id="tp-post-content"><div class="article-body paywall-google" id="paywall-google"><div class="wgt-main-image"><picture class="img-fallback"><source media="(min-width: 768px)" data-srcset="https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2021\/06\/16113938\/85c538c3a2d2cff3393cb56d9a39fad92a25d0f9w-960x540.jpg, https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2021\/06\/16113938\/85c538c3a2d2cff3393cb56d9a39fad92a25d0f9w-1280x720.jpg 2x" srcset="https:\/\/www.gazetadopovo.com.br\/assets2\/images\/svg\/gazeta-fallback.svg"><source media="(min-width: 480px)" data-srcset="https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2021\/06\/16113938\/85c538c3a2d2cff3393cb56d9a39fad92a25d0f9w-660x372.jpg, https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2021\/06\/16113938\/85c538c3a2d2cff3393cb56d9a39fad92a25d0f9w-960x540.jpg 2x" srcset="https:\/\/www.gazetadopovo.com.br\/assets2\/images\/svg\/gazeta-fallback.svg"><source media="(min-width: 1px)" data-srcset="https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2021\/06\/16113938\/85c538c3a2d2cff3393cb56d9a39fad92a25d0f9w-380x214.jpg, https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2021\/06\/16113938\/85c538c3a2d2cff3393cb56d9a39fad92a25d0f9w-660x372.jpg 2x" srcset="https:\/\/www.gazetadopovo.com.br\/assets2\/images\/svg\/gazeta-fallback.svg"><\/source><\/source><\/source><\/picture><p><figcaption class="img-info"><span class="img-caption">A photo released by the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un presiding over the opening of the third Plenary Meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Korean Workers' Party (WPK)<\/span><span class="img-credit">| Photo: KCNA\/EFE Agency\/Gazeta do Povo<\/span><\/figcaption><\/p><\/div><p tabindex="0">Dictator Kim Jong-un acknowledged on Wednesday (16), in a meeting with leaders of the Korean Workers' Party, that the food situation in North Korea "is getting tense". "The people's food situation is becoming tense now that the agricultural sector has not fulfilled its grain production plan due to damage caused by the typhoon last year," Kim said, according to the state news agency KCNA. 