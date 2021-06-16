Kim Jong-un: “People’s food situation is getting tense”

A photo released by the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un presiding over the opening of the third Plenary Meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Korean Workers’ Party (WPK)| Photo: KCNA/EFE Agency/Gazeta do Povo

Dictator Kim Jong-un acknowledged on Wednesday (16), in a meeting with leaders of the Korean Workers’ Party, that the food situation in North Korea “is getting tense”. “The people’s food situation is becoming tense now that the agricultural sector has not fulfilled its grain production plan due to damage caused by the typhoon last year,” Kim said, according to the state news agency KCNA. The country’s supreme leader urged his ministers to find ways to increase agricultural production.