The North Korean leader said strengthening reconnaissance capabilities is a priority to counter US and South Korean “threats”.

North Korea in December conducted what it described as an important test and “final stage” of a reconnaissance satellite, and said it would complete preparations for its launch by April, according to Reuters.

During a visit to the National Aerospace Development Administration on Tuesday, Kim urged the deployment of the satellite as scheduled, and ordered the deployment of multiple reconnaissance satellites in different orbits to enhance the country’s monitoring capabilities, according to the KCNA news agency.

The agency added that production of the satellite had been completed, but gave no details on the scheduled launch date.

Kim Jong Un said that “obtaining information about military scenarios of enemy forces in real time is the most important thing.”

Kim denounced the deployment of US strategic equipment in the region, describing it as an attempt to “turn South Korea into an advanced base for aggression and an arsenal for war.”

Kim’s visit to the Department of Aerospace Development comes just days after North Korea tested a solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile, which experts believe would facilitate missile launches without warning.