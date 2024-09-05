the supreme leader Kim Jong-un ordered the public execution of several officials after blaming them for the deaths caused by the severe flooding and landslides that occurred in the month of July in the province of Chagang and the Yalu River region.

The authority accused the officials of corruption and negligence in the management of the crisis in which Around 5,000 people died and some 15,000 were displaced from their homes.

It is estimated that the emergency severely impacted more than 4,000 buildings and caused significant damage to some 3,000 hectares of agricultural land. This is one of the biggest crises that has had to be faced North Korea in recent years.

Given this situation, Kim Jong-un took the drastic decision to order the public execution of the officials involved, using this measure as an exemplary punishment to highlight the seriousness of their actions. It should be added that the most commonly used forms of execution in the country are hanging and shooting.

Despite the magnitude of the crisis, the leader of the Asian country He flatly rejected any kind of international aida position that has been adopted in previous situations, however, he ordered that the victims be taken to Pyongyang to receive care and support.

Have public executions increased?

Various media South Koreans like the Korea Timeshave said that the figures for public executions carried out each year in North Korea have increased drastically, Well, before the Pandemic of Covid-19 They were presented around 10 executionsnow the figure almost reaches 100.

Added to this, the media expresses that Executions of young people have also increasedthis is due to the regime’s efforts to stop the growing influence of South Korean culture among North Korean citizens.

Although the North Korean regime maintains the denial of the existence of public executionsthese have been a practice constantly used during Kim Jong-un’s mandate.

