According to state media, North Korea’s ruler Kim Jong-un is sticking to his hostile policy towards the United States. He announced that he would develop relations with “anti-imperialist, independent forces” and promote nuclear armament.

A.A week and a half before the inauguration of the new US President Joe Biden, North Korea has described the United States as a “greatest enemy” and threatened to develop its nuclear program.

The South Korean news agency Yonhap reported on Saturday, citing the North Korean state agency KCNA, that North Korea’s ruler Kim Jong-un had urged Washington at the congress of the ruling Labor Party in Pyongyang to end the hostile policy towards his country. The atomic development is continued for one’s own survival. The research design for a new nuclear submarine has been completed.

Kim said in his country’s first statement on the change of the US presidency that he did not assume that US policy towards his country would change, regardless of who was in power, it said. He announced that he would develop relations with “anti-imperialist, independent forces”.

Negotiations between the USA and North Korea over its nuclear program have not made any progress since Kim’s failed summit with the elected US President Donald Trump in Vietnam in February 2019. In total, Kim Trump had met three times. Referring to the meetings, the report said Kim said hostile US policies had worsened despite North Korea’s “efforts”.

North Korea is internationally isolated because of its nuclear weapons program. The sanctions imposed on the program are hampering its economic development. At a meeting of the party’s Central Committee at the end of 2019, Kim said that Pyongyang was no longer bound by its moratorium on tests for atomic bombs and ICBMs.