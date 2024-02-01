North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited the Nampo shipyard, where he got acquainted with its technical condition and the work carried out there. This was reported on February 2 by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

As Kim Jong-un noted, the Nampo shipyard takes on “a large and important task in developing the shipbuilding industry and strengthening the country’s navy.”

According to him, strengthening the naval forces (Navy) is an important issue, as it is necessary to “reliably protect the country’s maritime sovereignty and speed up preparations for war.”

The North Korean leader added that the shipbuilding industry requires a leap in development and strengthening of its material and technical base.

Earlier, on January 31, North Korea conducted an exercise to launch the Hwasal-2 strategic cruise missile.

On the same day, the South Korean Yonhap agency, citing the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Republic of Korea (JCS), reported that the DPRK launched several cruise missiles from the west coast in two days. According to the agency, the South Korean committee has recorded cruise missile launches from North Korea for the third time this month.

On January 28, it was reported that North Korea launched several cruise missiles from the east coast. JCS noted that the launch by North Korea took place around 8 a.m. local time in the waters of the ship's port.