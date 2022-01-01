The North Korean leader focused on domestic issues, such as economic reactivation through an ambitious rural development plan, during his speech to the plenary of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers’ Party, leaving out foreign policy topics. although he did refer to the need to strengthen national defense in the face of “the growing instability of the military situation on the Korean peninsula and the international scene.”

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un was quoted by the daily ‘Rodong’ delivering a speech on Friday unusually free of allusions to his nuclear program or conflicts with the United States or South Korea, during his speech before the closing session of the meeting. plenary session of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party.

After 10 years in power, which he inherited after the death of his father Kim Jong-Il, the president focused his attention on the recovery of the economy, whose situation has worsened after two years of self-isolation even more pronounced than usual. , as a consequence of the pandemic.

Kim presented his plans to promote “successful agriculture” based on rural development. “The rural construction policy of our party is to convert in the near future all the rural villages of the country into ideally prosperous and socialist localities on a level similar to that of the city of Samjiyon,” said the leader of Pyongyang, who did not give any a sign of being willing to reverse the strict closure of borders, the main weapon in the fight against Covid-19.

Photo of the plenary meeting of the Central Committee of the North Korean Workers’ Party, a forum before which leader Kim Jong-Un avoided allusions to his nuclear career, December 29, 2021 © Reuters

North Korea rejected the vaccines against Covid-19 offered by the World Health Organization through the COVAX mechanism, and on Friday in his speech Kim stressed the success of the quarantine to contain the pandemic, and referred to its reinforcement as “first national priority”.

Kim described the need to reboot the economy as a “great struggle between life and death” and called for action to improve people’s lives.

However, after recognizing in January 2021 that the country was facing “the worst situation in its history” after the recognized failure of previous development plans, this time it proclaimed that what ended was “a year of great victory.”

A series of typhoons in recent years have destroyed entire crops, which, together with the worsening of isolation, makes international aid organizations fear for a possible food crisis.

A speech without references to the United States or South Korea

The speech, however, did not ignore the arms issue. “The environment of increasing instability on the Korean peninsula and in international politics has instigated calls to advance vigorously and without delay with the plans we have designed for national defense,” the newspaper reported, paraphrasing Kim, without quoting him verbatim.

The leader demanded “absolute loyalty” from the country’s military to the ruling Workers’ Party, which he heads, and ordered the development of “powerful and modern” weapons to optimize its military response capacity.

However, he did not refer to any of the international conflicts that Pyongyang traditionally maintains, which according to analysts would reveal his disinterest in Washington’s proposals to resume the dialogues on disarmament and Seoul, to officially declare the end of the Korean War. which ran between 1950 and 1953.

